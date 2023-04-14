Foo Fighters Tease New Music

Video still

(hennemusic) Foo Fighters appear to be teasing new music. In a social media post, the band is streaming an instrumental section of what may be a new song, accompanied by the caption "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

While no further context was provided, the tune may represent the first new Foo Fighters music following the 2022 passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins while on tour in South America.

The group - who have been announcing concert dates in recent months and are currently scheduled to launch a 2023 live series in Gilford, NH on May 24 - has yet to reveal their new lineup and who will be behind the drum kit for future shows.

"As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known," shared the Foo Fighters following a pair of all-star tribute concerts last fall in memory of Hawkins, "we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life. And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

Stream the new Foo Fighters audio here.

Related Stories

Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts

Sass Jordan Honors Taylor Hawkins With Classic 'High Road Easy' Performance Stream

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron Denies Foo Fighters Rumor

100 Drummers Rock Foo Fighters' My Hero in Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

More Foo Fighters News