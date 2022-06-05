Foreigner Breaking the Band TV Special Premieres This Month

Reelz TV have announced that the special "Foreigner: Breaking the Band" will be premiering on Tuesday, June 19th at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on the television network.
Here is the synopsis: "Formed in New York in 1976 by musical powerhouse Mick Jones Foreigner would become one of the most successful groups of all time as Lou Gramm's incredible vocals and unique talents helped the band to sell more than 80 million albums.
"By the mid-1980s their blend of hard rock and atmospheric ballads were a stadium filling success all over the world but behind the scenes their move towards synth-led soft rock most famously the chart topping global hit 'I Want to Know What Love Is' had started to create fault lines between musical architect Jones and frontman Gramm.
"As resentment grew the once tight knit songwriting partnership started to fall apart and when Gramm embarked on a successful solo career. In May 1990 Gramm leaves acrimoniously fracturing the musical heart of the band. It seemed like they would never get back together but music is a powerful force.
"Helping to tell the Foreigner story is former bassist Rick Wills and current lead singer Kelly Hansen while Gramm in his own words discusses the perfectionist pressure of Jones, the impact of band lineup changes and the series of uneasy truces between him and Jones throughout the years."
