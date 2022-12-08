From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover

Single art

From Ashes To New are celebrating the Christmas season this by sharing their rock makeover of Mariah Carey's holiday hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You".

Frontman Matt Brandyberry explains why they decided to take on the pop hit, "We always thought it would be sick to cover a Christmas song, but never did.

"We had some extra studio time and thought this could be the chance. There were so many obvious choices for our style ('The Grinch,' 'Nightmare Before Christmas,' 'Carol of the Bells,' etc.) but we thought it would be so cool to put a dark spin on a light-hearted Christmas classic.

"It's begun going viral across TikTok and we can't wait until the whole world discovers it! If you love this, wait until you hear the original material we'll be releasing in '23!" Check it out below, or via your favorite music service here:

Related Stories

From Ashes To New Recruit Matty Mullins For Until We Break

From Ashes To New Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream

Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding

From Ashes To New Recruit In Flames Star For New Release

From Ashes To New Music and Merch

News > From Ashes To New