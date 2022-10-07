From Ashes To New Recruit Matty Mullins For Until We Break

Until We Break single art

(Better Noise Music) From Ashes To New have released a brand new song and music video entitled "Until We Break", which features a guest vocals from Matty Mullins of Memphis May Fire.

Matty had this to say about the track, "I love this tune and I'm so stoked to be a part of it. We had such a killer time having From Ashes To New on tour with us and I can't wait for people to finally hear this collab!"



Reciting lyrics from the song, Matt Brandyberry said, "'Close our eyes 'cause there is nothing to see. We'll all be fine if all we do is believe.' It seems we are increasingly taking the path of least resistance. Although, that is often the wrong path. Closing our minds to the truth because a lie is easier to believe, a short-term solution for a long-term problem. We are following our leaders one by one until we break."



The official music video is a studio performance of the high-energy track. Matty makes an appearance in the video directed by Eric DiCarlo. Watch it below:

