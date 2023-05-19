From Ashes To New Bring O 'Armageddon' With New Video

(SRO) From Ashes To New have released an apocalyptic-themed music video for their new single "Armageddon," which was directed by JOSIAHx (Disturbed, Skillet).

The song comes from their upcoming album BLACKOUT, due July 28 via Better Noise Music, conceptually acts as a prequel to their 2016 debut album DAY ONE and encapsulates the distress of a pre-apocalyptic world; it mirrors the frame of mind the world felt during the 2020 pandemic at which time it was written.

"Armageddon," which focuses on the current state of the world and how the fighting and the division is leading to some of the worst social times in recent history. Watch the video below:

