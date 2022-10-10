.

Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Grand Ole Opry Invitation

Keavin Wiggins | 10-09-2022

Ashley McBryde was surprised by Garth Brooks during her appearance on CBS Mornings last week with an official invitation to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.

She replied to the Brooks, "It would be the great joy and the great honor of my life. There's the GRAMMYs and there's being a member of the Grand Ole Opry - they are the two greatest things that can happen to you as an entertainer. I've always said I will earn it, and this is a pretty surreal moment."

He invitation comes a little over a year after her appearance at the Grand Ole Opry where she told the crowd, "I dream about joining the Opry and what that day will be like - Will I cry the entire time? Will I be seated? Who will ask me? I dream about that more than I dream about my wedding."

McBryde was on the morning television show to discuss her new collaborations album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." Watch her appearance below:

