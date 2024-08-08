Watch Ashley McBryde Perform 'The Devil I Know' On 'GMA'

(EBM) GRAMMY award winner Ashley McBryde performed on ABC's "Good Morning America" this morning, August 7, bringing her No Depression-dubbed "soaring anthem of self-determination" and current single "The Devil I Know" to audiences nationwide.

Chatting about the cover art for her album The Devil I Know, which features five representations of the different facets of McBryde's personality, she shared with Michael Strahan, "The whole process of making this record was that we all have different aspects of ourselves, some that we love to embrace, some that we do not love to embrace. So this whole process has been about not just coming to terms with it, but learning how to fall in love with all those aspects."

The Arkansas native also joined "GMA3: What You Need To Know" with album closer "6th of October," a song written by McBryde with Blue Foley and CJ Field after the passing of one of her longtime collaborators, Randall Clay, with Field bringing in a song he'd started with Clay. The track has since become a celebration of self-compassion among her fans, with Billboard sharing "acceptance and self-assuredness flows particularly on album closer '6th of October,'" while Arkansas Democrat-Gazette calls it "bittersweet, John Prine-ish." Watch her interview and performance here.

Named one of the best country albums of the year by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Slate, Paste, Holler and more, the cover art for The Devil I Know represents different parts of McBryde's personality: Joan of Arkansas, the Golden Gal, Girl in Red, Blackout Betty and Ashley Damn McBryde. To celebrate each one, McBryde compiled playlists of her songs from each persona, with the full collection titled Meet the Family.

McBryde recently wrapped The Devil I Know Tour Presented by Ariat and will perform headlining dates across the U.S. through the summer before joining Cody Johnson on The Leather Tour this fall. For additional dates and tickets, visit AshleyMcBryde.com.

Ashley McBryde Tour Dates

Aug. 8 Erie County Fair // Hamburg, NY

Aug. 11 Illinois State Fair // Springfield, IL

Aug. 16 Cape Cod Melody Tent // Hyannis, MA

Aug. 18 South Shore Music Circus // Cohasset, MA

Aug. 23 North Texas Fair and Rodeo // Denton, TX

Aug. 24 Riverwind Casino // Norman, OK

Aug. 30 Du Quoin State Fair // Du Quoin, IL

Aug. 31 Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff // New Orleans, LA

Sept. 1 William A. Floyd Amphitheater // Anderson, SC

Sept. 7 Grand Ole Opry // Nashville, TN

Sept. 13 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion 2024 // Bristol, TN

Sept. 14 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center // Mt. Vernon, KY

Sept. 17 Grand Ole Opry // Nashville, TN

Sept. 20 PNC Music Pavilion // Charlotte, NC*

Sept. 21 Credit One Stadium // Charleston, SC*

Oct. 3 Pueblo Memorial Hall // Pueblo, CO

Oct. 4 Union Colony Civic Center // Greeley, CO

Oct. 12 Grand Ole Opry // Nashville, TN

Oct. 18 Visalia Fox Theatre // Visalia, CA

Oct. 20 GoldenSky Festival 2024 // Sacramento, CA

Oct. 25 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion // The Woodlands, TX*

Nov. 8 Princess Theatre // Decatur, AL

Nov. 15 Wells Fargo Center // Philadelphia, PA*

Nov. 16 Bryce Jordan Center // University Park, PA*

Dec. 6 WCOL Winter Wonder Jam // Columbus, OH

Dec. 13 MGM Grand Garden Arena // Las Vegas, NV*

*Cody Johnson's The Leather Tour

Related Stories

Wynonna, Ashley McBryde Lead Walkin' After Midnight: The Music of Patsy Cline Lineup

Ashley McBryde Appears On CBS Sunday Morning

Ashley McBryde Expands The Devil I Know Tour

Ashley McBryde Streams New Album 'The Devil I Know'

News > Ashley McBryde