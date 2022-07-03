.

Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-03-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Gears Cover art
Cover art

Miami, FL rockers Gears have released a music video for their brand new single, which is entitled "Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)".

Vocalist Trip Six had this to say, "What do you do when you turn on the music and drown out the noise in your head? You get lost in the rhythms, the melodies, the lyrics. Any one of those things makes you feel. That's what the power of music is. It speaks to you and about you.

"'I don't want to say to goodbye' is us bringing some of our Miami flavor to the rock genre. You can interpret the lyrics in your own individual way, but at the end of the day this track is about music and how I feel about it. It's a love unlike any other. It's at the core of me and I refuse to let it go." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video

Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video

Gears Ask 'So What?' With New Single

Singled Out: Gears' Bored (Deftones Cover)

Gears Tribute Deftones With Cover Of 'Bored'

News > Gears

advertisement
Day In Rock

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'- Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released- more

Poison's Bret Michaels Hospitalized- Whitesnake Cancel Tour Due To Health Challenges- Red Hot Chili Peppers- more

Pink Floyd Expand 'Animals' For Reissue- Lemmy Kilmister Immortalized At Hellfest- Jamey Jasta Resurrecting Milwaukee Metalfest- more

Metallica Cancel Show Due To Covid-19- Robert Plant Wraps Up Digging Deep Series- Def Leppard Behind The Scenes Stadium Tour- more

Doctors Order Whitesnake's David Coverdale To Rest Due To Infection- Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney- Robert- Megadeth- more

advertisement
Reviews

Journey - Freedom

Quick Flicks: Chicago Blues Reunion

Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa

Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2

Latest News

Blink-182's Travis Barker Hospitalized For 'Severe Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

Wife Of Aerosmith's Joey Kramer Dead At 55

Taylor Hawkins Earliest Recordings Released As 'The Sylvia Sessions'

Smash Mouth Share New Song '4th Of July'

Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts Biography Coming This Fall

Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video

Slowly Slowly Premiere Daisy Chain Video

Nile Part Ways With Brad Parris