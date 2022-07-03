Gears Share 'Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)' Video

Miami, FL rockers Gears have released a music video for their brand new single, which is entitled "Don't Want to Say Goodbye (Nunca Me Digas Adios)".

Vocalist Trip Six had this to say, "What do you do when you turn on the music and drown out the noise in your head? You get lost in the rhythms, the melodies, the lyrics. Any one of those things makes you feel. That's what the power of music is. It speaks to you and about you.

"'I don't want to say to goodbye' is us bringing some of our Miami flavor to the rock genre. You can interpret the lyrics in your own individual way, but at the end of the day this track is about music and how I feel about it. It's a love unlike any other. It's at the core of me and I refuse to let it go." Watch the video below:

