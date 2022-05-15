.

Ghost Hounds Deliver You Broke Me

Keavin Wiggins | 05-15-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost Hounds Album art
Album art

Ghost Hounds have released their new blues album, "You Broke Me", which features their singles "Baby We're Through" and their Howlin' Wolf cover "Smokestack Lightning".

The 9-track album was written and produced by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), with the goal of making raw yet polished record that gives the listeners the feeling they were in the room while it was being recorded.

Johnny Baab had this to say, "'You Broke Me' took us back to the root of rock and roll- the blues. It was such a fun recording process because we all just got in the same room and tracked it live.

"We mixed in a few old classics along with some originals that we're excited for everyone to check out!" Stream the album here.

Related Stories
Ghost Hounds Deliver You Broke Me

Singled Out: Ghost Hounds' Smokestack Lightning

Ghost Hounds Share New Single 'Baby We're Through'

News > Ghost Hounds

advertisement
Day In Rock

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more

Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more

Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more

Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more

advertisement
Reviews

Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour

5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss

The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue

Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year

Latest News

K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Launches PTSD Charity With Special Contest

Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns With Warhorse

Opeth Expand In Cauda Venenum For Special Reissue

Metal Supergroup Hail The Horns Stream New Song H.T.H.

The Aquadolls Deliver Help (I'm Falling 4U and I Can't Get Up) Video

Minus The Bear's David Knudson Celebrates Solo Album With Varv Video

Dave Stewart Introduces Ebony McQueen With New Video