Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Performance Video

Single art

(Prime PR) Get ready to blow out your speakers with the powerful new single from Ghost Hounds, "Last Train To Nowhere." The rock and blues-fueled track comes ahead of the band's fourth studio album, FIRST LAST TIME, out July 28 via Gibson Records. If you still can't get enough of the song, you can hear it on Taylor Sheridan's new TV show, "Special Ops: Lioness," out July 23 on Paramount+.



"Last Train To Nowhere" comes to life with explosive guitar riffs, complemented by ineffable vocals from lead singer Tre Nation as he tells the story of a man confronting the fact that he lacks purpose, a legacy, and a moral compass. These themes of desolation and unfulfillment are explored further on the band's forthcoming album, First Last Time. The 10-track album is a masterclass in blues rock, with the band feeling invigorated after touring with The Rolling Stones in 2022.

On the new track, guitarist/songwriter Thomas Tull explained, "That's one of my favorite songs that I've ever written. I wrote it on an acoustic, and the music just came together. Lyrically, it's about a guy who's reflecting on his life. He's gotten older, and he's had a varied career, if you want to call it that. He talks about laying bricks and doing all these odd jobs. He's not someone who worked at a company or was a teacher or a fireman that can say, 'This is what I did with my life's work.' This guy's life's work was whatever work he could get. And he never settled down, never had kids. So, he's thinking about that last train ride, or whatever metaphor you want to use there, and he's starting to think, 'I'm not sure I'm gonna leave any legacy at all.' And what does that feel like? That's the story of that song."



"Last Train To Nowhere" will also be making its television debut on Sunday, July 23rd as part of "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan's new thriller, "Special Ops: Lioness." The song sets the tone for a powerful moment in the show, with "Last Train To Nowhere" fueling the scene's intensity throughout.



Ahead of the album release, GHOST HOUNDS will be performing on Saturday, July 15 at Harley Davidson's Homecoming Festival, which celebrates the iconic motorcycle brand's 120th anniversary. The band will be performing at the Milwaukee festival alongside legendary rock acts including Green Day and the Foo Fighters, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and more. Catch GHOST HOUNDS' set on Saturday, July 15 at 3pm at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, WI!

Watch the new performance video, directed by Jay Arcansalin, below and see also see the album track details:



First Last Time Album Tracklist:

1. "Last Train To Nowhere"

2. "Dirty Angel"

3. "First Last Time"

4. "Make It Shake"

5. "Let's Sleep On It Together"

6. "Here No More"

7. "Love You Too Hard"

8. "Chasing You"

9. "Hot Dog"

10. "Country Roads"

