Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video

Album art

Southern rockers Ghost Hounds celebrate the release of their new album, "First Last Time", by sharing a music video for their hit single "Last Train To Nowhere."

The new 10-track album hit stores this past Friday via Gibson Records. The group said of the effort, "As a band, it was kind of amazing how dialed in we were recording First Last Time. Thomas writes the songs and really leans on his ability to create characters and narratives in his head, then he tells that person's story through song.

"Sometimes, when recording, he'd bring in ideas and we sat with them for a while, like 'Last Train To Nowhere.' We spent quite a bit of time on that one to convey the emotion and story just right because it felt special.

"Others that we're excited for you to hear really came together in a fun and collaborative way, like 'Dirty Angel' and 'Let's Sleep on it Together.' They've got distinct vibes that showcase the variety of our sound. We're extremely proud of this record." Watch the video below:

