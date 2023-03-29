Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Dirty Angel' Video

Single art

(2b) Blues-rockers Ghost Hounds have released a video for their recent single "Dirty Angel," which is the first single off the band's upcoming album, giving listeners an exciting look at what they can expect from the new record. The energetic track highlights the band's signature soaring guitars and powerful vocals.

The music video adds a new layer of depth to the track, perfectly capturing the song's galvanic essence. The video cuts beautifully between the band performing in a massive horse arena and moody shots of stunt-rider equestrian Mia Rae alongside her rearing horse, with the two scenes finally converging to create exciting interplay at the end of the video.

On creating the video, guitarist Johnny Baab elaborates, "for the visual, we knew we wanted something that felt unique and would lend itself to the mood of the song, so we filmed it in a majestic horse arena outside of L.A. on a cold and rainy night with a few of our guys and the amazingly talented, Mia Rae. The entire team involved did an incredible job coming together and we are very grateful for them helping the vision come to life."

Related Stories

Ghost Hounds Releasing New Album Via Gibson Records

Ghost Hounds Deliver You Broke Me

Singled Out: Ghost Hounds' Smokestack Lightning

Ghost Hounds Share New Single 'Baby We're Through'

More Ghost Hounds News