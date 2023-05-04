Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single

(2b) Ghost Hounds are back with the perfect song to dance into summer. Today, they've released a new song, "Make It Shake," off their upcoming album.
On their inspiration behind "Make It Shake," the band explains, "Over the years we've been fortunate enough to tour with The Rolling Stones, which was absolutely surreal and a major inspiration for us. Opening for them was really a do-or-die moment - we knew that we had to go on stage and get the crowd moving to show them what we're all about. 'Make It Shake' is all about that feeling of crafting an irresistible song that just makes people want to get up and dance."
Aside from gearing up for the release of their new album, Ghost Hounds has spent time giving back to the community. Last month, they visited the Miami Gibson Showroom for a performance celebrating the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation. Along with their performance, the band, in partnership with Gibson Records, donated instruments and funds totaling $20,000 to the foundation, which supports the legacy of Latin music and Latin musicians.
While touring with legendary acts including The Rolling Stones, Garth Brooks, and ZZ Top, Ghost Hounds spent plenty of time honing in on their sound, culminating in their most sophisticated record to date. Their latest release, "Make It Shake," gives fans a hint at what they can expect from the upcoming album. It's an upbeat, danceable song infused with the band's signature bluesy sound.
