Ghost Hounds Score Southern Rock Hit With 'Last Train To Nowhere'

Single art

Southern rock is alive and well thanks to Ghost Hounds, as their summer of 2023 anthem, "Last Train To Nowhere", has reached No. 3 on the U.S. iTunes rock chart and No. 9 in the U.K.

The track will also make its global TV debut on the premiere episode of "Special Ops: Lioness" the new show from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan--which features Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman--airing this Sunday, July 23, on Paramount+.



"Last Train To Nowhere" is also driving growth online with over 88,000 new followers, and a 132% increase on the band's social pages with the release of a new reel on Facebook garnering 1.8M views, over 130k likes, and 16k shares so far, according to Prime PR.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "First Last Time", which will be released by Gibson Records on July 28th. The group will take the stage on July 27th for their official album release parties and performances at the Gibson Garage in downtown Nashville.

