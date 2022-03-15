Ghost Offshoot Priest Share 'Techno Girl' Video

Single art

Ghost offshoot Priest have released a music video for their brand new single "Techno Girl", which finds the group sonically morphing into a synth wave band.

"Techno Girl" follows the group's late 2021 single "A Signal In The Noise" and is said to trade "the distorted guitars of Priest's former gig, as the musical backbone of the Grammy award winning metal band Ghost, for icy synths and throbbing drums to craft a memorably melodic ode to female badassery."

The video was directed by filmmaker and videographer Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films who has created blockbuster videos by Cradle Of Filth, Skold, 3TEETH, Queensryche and others.

The band had this to say, "This is a hi-octane bop with instant hooks that scores the futuristic mindscape of Priest. Vicente masterfully realizes that vision and we only wish we made the song longer so we could see more of it. Strap your belt on properly and enjoy 'Techno Girl'!"

Related Stories

Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album

Judas Priest Stream 'Living After Midnight' From Bloodstock

Judas Priest Classic Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

News > Priest