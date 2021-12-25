.

Green Day Tease New Music

Bruce Henne | 12-25-2021

Green Day BBC album cover art excerpt

(hennemusic) Green Day are teasing new music with the release of a video snippet in time for the holidays. The group are sharing footage from an unspecified period at RAK Studios in London, UK that features images of the band members accompanied by a soundtrack of an uptempo tune with Billie Joe Armstriong singing before the clip ends with the phrase "1972."

Green Day have not shared any additional context or details about the video preview; it may be worth noting that Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool were all born in 1972 and will turn 50 in 2022.

The band have issued three new singles this year, including "Here Comes the Shock", "Pollyanna", and "Holy Toledo!" Watch the video preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

