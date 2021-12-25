Green Day Tease New Music

(hennemusic) Green Day are teasing new music with the release of a video snippet in time for the holidays. The group are sharing footage from an unspecified period at RAK Studios in London, UK that features images of the band members accompanied by a soundtrack of an uptempo tune with Billie Joe Armstriong singing before the clip ends with the phrase "1972."
Green Day have not shared any additional context or details about the video preview; it may be worth noting that Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tre Cool were all born in 1972 and will turn 50 in 2022.
The band have issued three new singles this year, including "Here Comes the Shock", "Pollyanna", and "Holy Toledo!" Watch the video preview here.
Green Day Stream 'BBC Sessions' Album
Green Day Stream 'Waiting' Performance From BBC Sessions
Green Day Share 'Hitchin' A Ride' From BBC Sessions
Green Day Share BBC Sessions Performance Of 'Walking Contradiction'
KISS Museum Opening In Las Vegas- Motorhead Mark Lemmy Birthday With Unreleased Concert- Green Day- more
Van Halen's 'Jump' Gets Ballad Makeover- Nirvana Move To Have 'Nevermind' Baby Suit Dismissed- KISS And Def Leppard TV Specials- more
Slayer Classic Gets All-Star Christmas Makeover- Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand To Be Livestreamed- Elton John And Friends- more
Sammy Hagar Was Asked To Join Pantera- Steve Perry Shares 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas' Visualizer- ZZ Top- more
Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach
Santa's Jukebox: Christmas Albums
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition