Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added late summer and fall North American dates to their Dreams in Gold Tour that is already hitting arenas this spring.

The new leg will include 42 cities and is set to kick off on August 11th at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY where they will be playing with Metallica and will wrap up on November 12th at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The Pretty Reckless and Hannah will be supporting from August 16th through August 30th. Houndmouth and Robert Finley will support from September 20th through October 8th.

Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands will be taking over support beginning on October 18th through November 9th, and Fruit Bats and Crown Lands will take over the final two dates of the tour.

Spring Tour Dates

March 10 - Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MIMarch 12 - The DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MIMarch 13 - Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MIMarch 16 - Dort Financial Center - Flint, MIMarch 17 - EMU Convocation Center - Ypsilanti, MIMarch 19 - Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WVMarch 22 - Kohl Center - Madison, WIMarch 23 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WIMarch 25 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NEMarch 26 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, ILMarch 29 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OHMarch 30 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PAApril 1 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJApril 2 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJMay 3 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, BrazilMay 16 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, MexicoJune 5 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, SwedenJune 11 - Theatre Antique de Vienne - Vienne, FranceJune 14 - Tanzbrunnen - Cologne, GermanyJune 15 - Jarhunderthalle - Frankfurt, GermanyJune 23 - Fairview - Dublin, IrelandJune 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, UKJune 28 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UKJune 29 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK

Stadium shows with Metallica

August 11 - Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, NYAugust 14 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA

Late Summer/Fall Tour Dates

August 16 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QCAugust 18 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QCAugust 19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ONAugust 22 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MBAugust 23 - Brandt Centre - Regina, SKAugust 26 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, ABAugust 27 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, ABAugust 29 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BCAugust 30 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BCSept 2 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WASept 3 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, IDSept 20 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, INSept 21 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IASept 23 - Fargodome - Fargo, NDSept 24 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SDSept 27 - Huntington Center - Toldeo, OHSept 28 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TNSept 30 - John Paul Jones Arena - Charlottesville, VAOct 1 - PPL Center - Allentown, PAOct 4 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NHOct 5 - MVP Arena - Albany, NYOct 7 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CTOct 8 - Cross Insurance Center - Bangor, MEOct 18 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NCOct 19 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SCOct 21 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FLOct 22 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FLOct 25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FLOct 26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FLOct 28 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NCOct 29 - Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, ALNov 1 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LANov 2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, ARNov 4 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OKNov 5 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TXNov 8 - Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TXNov 9 - Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZNov 11 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CANov 12 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

