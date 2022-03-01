Greta Van Fleet Add Summer And Fall Dreams in Gold Tour Leg
Greta Van Fleet have announced that they have added late summer and fall North American dates to their Dreams in Gold Tour that is already hitting arenas this spring.
The new leg will include 42 cities and is set to kick off on August 11th at the Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY where they will be playing with Metallica and will wrap up on November 12th at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.
The Pretty Reckless and Hannah will be supporting from August 16th through August 30th. Houndmouth and Robert Finley will support from September 20th through October 8th.
Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands will be taking over support beginning on October 18th through November 9th, and Fruit Bats and Crown Lands will take over the final two dates of the tour.
Spring Tour Dates
March 10 - Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI
March 12 - The DeltaPlex Arena - Grand Rapids, MI
March 13 - Dow Event Center - Saginaw, MI
March 16 - Dort Financial Center - Flint, MI
March 17 - EMU Convocation Center - Ypsilanti, MI
March 19 - Mountain Health Arena - Huntington, WV
March 22 - Kohl Center - Madison, WI
March 23 - Resch Center - Green Bay, WI
March 25 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE
March 26 - Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL
March 29 - Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH
March 30 - GIANT Center - Hershey, PA
April 1 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
April 2 - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
May 3 - Qualistage - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
May 16 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, Mexico
June 5 - Grona Lund - Stockholm, Sweden
June 11 - Theatre Antique de Vienne - Vienne, France
June 14 - Tanzbrunnen - Cologne, Germany
June 15 - Jarhunderthalle - Frankfurt, Germany
June 23 - Fairview - Dublin, Ireland
June 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, UK
June 28 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
June 29 - O2 Apollo - Manchester, UK
Stadium shows with Metallica
August 11 - Highmark Stadium - Buffalo, NY
August 14 - PNC Park - Pittsburgh, PA
Late Summer/Fall Tour Dates
August 16 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC
August 18 - Centre Bell - Montreal, QC
August 19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON
August 22 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB
August 23 - Brandt Centre - Regina, SK
August 26 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB
August 27 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB
August 29 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC
August 30 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
Sept 2 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA
Sept 3 - ExtraMile Arena - Boise, ID
Sept 20 - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - Fort Wayne, IN
Sept 21 - Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA
Sept 23 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND
Sept 24 - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SD
Sept 27 - Huntington Center - Toldeo, OH
Sept 28 - Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
Sept 30 - John Paul Jones Arena - Charlottesville, VA
Oct 1 - PPL Center - Allentown, PA
Oct 4 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH
Oct 5 - MVP Arena - Albany, NY
Oct 7 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT
Oct 8 - Cross Insurance Center - Bangor, ME
Oct 18 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
Oct 19 - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC
Oct 21 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL
Oct 22 - Hertz Arena - Estero, FL
Oct 25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL
Oct 26 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
Oct 28 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC
Oct 29 - Legacy Arena at The BJCC - Birmingham, AL
Nov 1 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA
Nov 2 - Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR
Nov 4 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 5 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX
Nov 8 - Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX
Nov 9 - Tucson Arena - Tucson, AZ
Nov 11 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA
Nov 12 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
