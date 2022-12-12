Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized (2022 In Review)

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Hospitalized was a top 22 story from March 2022: Greta Van Fleet have shared the new that guitarist Jake Kiszka has been hospitalized with pneumonia, after revealing earlier this week that the had to postpone two shows due to illness.
The band originally shared that they were forced to postpone shows in Flint and Ypsilanti because Jake and frontman Josh Kiszka had a non-Covid relate illness.
On Thursday (March 17th), they shared an update and revealed that Jake had been hospitalized. They wrote, "Thank you for your patience after yesterday's unfortunate news. We have an update on the band's health:
"While Josh has mostly recovered, Jake's diagnosis is more complex. what started as a small cough on Tuesday rapidly progressed overnight, requiring his admission to the hospital yesterday.
"The last 24 hours have been arduous as doctors were unsure of the exact illness. Fortunately, after further evaluation, they are confident in their diagnosis of pneumonia and an optimal course of treatment has been determined.
"Due to the uncertainty of his time to recover, we regretfully must postpone Saturday's show in Huntington. WV until August 10. Tickets for the original show will be valid for the rescheduled performance and refunds will be available at point of purchase we are grateful for your kindness and appreciate your positive support during this difficult time. We promise to give you the most up to date information as the situation progresses."
