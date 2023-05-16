Greta Van Fleet Live Debut 'Meeting The Master'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing pro-shot video of the live debut performance of "Meeting The Master", from a March 24 show at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

"Anaheim saw the first glimpse into the world of 'Starcatcher' with a surprise performance of 'Meeting The Master,'" says the band. "Now, we'd like to share that special moment with the world."

The song serves as the lead single from the group's third studio album, which they recorded with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN.

Due July 21, "Starcatcher" marks the follow-up to 2021's "The Battle at Garden's Gate", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 while simultaneously topping several US rock charts.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a North American tour in support of the new album in Nashville, TN on July 24.

Watch the debut live performance of "Meeting The Master" from Anaheim here.

