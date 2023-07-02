Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'

Video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing pro-shot video of the live debut performance of "The Falling Sky", from a March 28 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The Michigan band recently released the track as the fourth single from "Starcatcher", which singer Josh Kiszka describes as being inspired by "an unwavering warrior carrying on the endless, eternal, and impossible battle for salvation; these were the elements of symbolism associated with this particular track.

"In essence our fate is sealed, alike the stars that fall from the almighty heavens to the earth. This philosophy is carried through in the story of a bluesman, at the crossroads of the universe."

Due July 21, Greta Van Fleet recorded "Starcatcher" at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

The band will launch a North American tour in support of the project in Nashville, TN on July 24.

Watch the live debut performance of "The Falling Sky" from Sacramento here.

