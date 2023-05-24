Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Thread' Debut Live Performance

Video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing pro-shot video of the live debut performance of "Sacred The Thread", from a March 28 show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

"The people roar and the people soar," says the band about the clip. "Sacred The Thread" follows "Meeting The Master" as the second and latest single from the group's third studio album, which they recorded with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar) at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, TN.

Due July 21, "Starcatcher" marks the follow-up to 2021's "The Battle at Garden's Gate", which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 while simultaneously topping several US rock charts.

Greta Van Fleet will launch a North American tour in support of the new album will begin in Nashville, TN on July 24. Watch video of the live debut performance of "Sacred The Thread" from Sacramento here.

