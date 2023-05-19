Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer

Video still

(Republic) Greta Van Fleet have shared a visualizer video for their brand new track "Sacred The Threat," which is the latest track to be unveiled from the band's highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records.

"I always like to think that some people's first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, 'Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing sh*t up,'" notes frontperson Josh Kiszka, adding, "this song is particularly important to me because it's about my jumpsuits."

In celebration of the new music, the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London's OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

GRETA VAN FLEET LIVE

July 24-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena*

July 27-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena*

July 28-Houston, TX-Toyota Center*

July 31-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*

August 2-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Arena*

August 4-Seattle, WA-Climate Pledge Arena*

August 5-Portland, OR-Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

August 8-Oakland, CA-Oakland Arena*

August 10-Los Angeles, CA-The Kia Forum*

August 12-Las Vegas, NV-T-Mobile Arena*

September 3-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center****

September 6-Chicago, IL-Allstate Arena****

September 8-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena****

September 11-Washington DC-Capital One Arena****

September 12-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden****

September 15-Boston, MA-TD Garden****

September 16-17-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center****

September 22-Indianapolis, IN-Gainbridge Fieldhouse****

September 23-Cleveland, OH-Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse****

November 6-Hamburg, Germany-Sporthalle*****

November 8-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Ziggo Dome*****

November 9-Paris, France-Accor Arena*****

November 12-Brussels, Belgium-Forest National*****

November 14-London, UK-OVO Arena Wembley*****

November 16-Dublin, Ireland-3Arena*****

November 19-Manchester, UK-AO Arena*****

November 20-Glasgow, UK-OVO Hydro*****

November 26-Copenhagen, Denmark-Forum***

November 28-Munich, Germany-Zenith***

November 30-Bologna, Italy-Unipol Arena***

December 3-Barcelona, Spain-Sant Jordi Club***

December 4-Madrid, Spain-WiZink Center***

December 6-Lisbon, Portugal-Campo Pequeno***

September 20, 2024-Mexico City, Mexico -Foro Sol**

September 27, 2024-Mexico City, Mexico -Foro Sol**

*with Kaleo

****with Surf Curse

*****with Mt. Joy

***with Black Honey

**as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

