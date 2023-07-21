Greta Van Fleet Stream New Album 'Starcatcher'

(Republic) Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet's much anticipated third studio album Starcatcher is out now on Lava/Republic Records and available to stream.
Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, "Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."
Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band-lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner-alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances. Stream the album below:
