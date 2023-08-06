Greta Van Fleet Tops Rock Charts With 'Starcatcher'

(Republic) Starcatcher, the new album from Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet, is out now to extensive critical acclaim on Lava/Republic Records. The record makes its debut at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart and is #1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it is charting internationally in Germany (#2), Switzerland (#2), Belgium (#4), Austria (#6), the Netherlands (#7), the UK (#8), Italy (#18) and Canada (#19). Starcatcher is the band's second top 10 album, following 2021's The Battle at Garden's Gate.

Of the new album, lead singer Josh Kiszka states, "Starcatcher is a dangerous and delightful expedition into a both violent and gentle dreamlike landscape. A purgatory of duality where brutality and beauty clash like a thunderstorm of stillness. Neither fact nor fiction inhabit the far reaches of this surrealist world. A storybook for the fighters and lovers alike Starcatcher captures a certain wonder on the fringe of mayhem."

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band-lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner-alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. "We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe," says Wagner. "We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

