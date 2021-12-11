Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates

Mexican tour poster

Guns N' Roses announced the rescheduled dates for their postponed tour of Mexico that was originally scheduled for October of this year, but is now taking place in October of 2022.

The band broke the bad news to fans back in September that were forced to postpone the dates due to a "government shut down of large gatherings and Covid restrictions."

Of Friday, December 10th, they shared the good news that the dates have been rescheduled. They said, "Guns N' Roses will be coming to Mexico! Don't miss your chance to see the band live in Merida, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey in October 2022.

"Get on the Nightrain for the first shot at tickets beginning the 13th of December at 10 am local time. Active NIGHTRAIN members will see their UNIQUE presale code displayed below after logging in.

"Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning 16th of December at 10 AM local time. If you are not currently a member of Nightrain, check out the Nightrain packages and come join us on the road!" See the rescheduled dates below:

10-15 Merida, MX - Xmatkuil Juntos Haremos Historia

10-18 Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Akron

10-21 Mexico City, MX - Estadio Ciudad De Los Deportes

10-23 Monterrey, MX - Estadio de Beisbol

