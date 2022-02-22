.

Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski
Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash believes that the band will release one or two new songs this summer around the time that the band launches their next tour.

The iconic guitarist made the comments while speaking with Heavy Consequence about the brand new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators album, "4."

He said of new Guns music, "There is new material coming - everybody's always asking. I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June."

Related Stories

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more

Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more

Journey Releasing New Album Called 'Freedom'- U2 Releasing Limited Edition 40th Anniversary A Celebration EP- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago

Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin

Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories