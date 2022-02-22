Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash believes that the band will release one or two new songs this summer around the time that the band launches their next tour.
The iconic guitarist made the comments while speaking with Heavy Consequence about the brand new Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators album, "4."
He said of new Guns music, "There is new material coming - everybody's always asking. I would imagine that there will be one or two songs that come out around the time that we hit the road in June."
