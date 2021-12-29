Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP 2021 In Review

Guns N' Roses scored a top 21 story from September 2021 when they shared the news that they will be releasing their new "Hard Skool" EP in multiple formats on February 25th exclusively via their official online store.
The EP will be released as a CD, 7" vinyl and on cassette and will feature the newly released tracks "Hard Skool" and "Absurd", as well as live versions of the classic's "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy".
GNR shared the title track last week. The song was written by frontman Axl Rose and co-produced by Axl and Caram Costanzo. It was originally recorded during the "Chinese Democracy" sessions.
Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:
01. Hard Skool
02. Absurd
03. Don't Cry (Live)
04. You're Crazy (Live)
