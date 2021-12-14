Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash

UYI albums cover art

(hennemusic) Slash is sharing an update on Guns N' Roses plans to release an expanded reissue package featuring their classic "Use Your Illusion" albums, possibly this coming summer.

Following a 2018 edition of the "Appetite For Destruction - Locked N' Loaded Box Set", fans have been expecting a similar package for the "Use Your Illusion I" and "Use Your Illusion II" records, which were both originally released on the same day in September of 1991.

"It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming out, I think this summer," Slash tells Andy Burns at Biff Bam Pop! about the forthcoming package. "There's a bunch of cool live stuff on it, a couple of shows: The Ritz [in New York City] from the '90s, like early '90s, and a show that we did in Las Vegas back in 1989, I think it was. And it's actually the show that I met my ex-wife at, so I was really hard-pressed to even do the f**king record."

Guns N' Roses' first records to feature keyboardist Dizzy Reed, and drummer Matt Sorum in place of Steven Adler, the "Illusion" albums debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200, with "II" entering at No. 1 and "I" landing at No. 2, with both going on to sell more than 7 million copies each in the region.

"I" included the singles "Don't Cry", a cover of Paul McCartney & Wings' "Live And Let Die", and "November Rain"; "II" featured "You Could Be Mine", a cover of Bob Dylans' "Knockin' on Heaven's Door", "Yesterdays", "Civil War" and "Estranged." Watch the official videos for "November Rain" and "You Could Be Mine" here.

