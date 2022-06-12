Gypsy Pistoleros To Deliver New Single and Headline Tour This Fall

(GP) Gypsy Pistoleros will release a brand new single "The Ballad of Tommy Shelby (Good, Mad & Beautiful)" on October 7th 2022 that will include a very special guest vocal contribution. The band sent over the following details:
Recorded, mixed and produced by fast-rising legend Dave Draper (The Wildhearts, Kerbdog, Terrorvision, The Professionals) at The Old Cider Press Studios, Pershore. Draper is also set to record the full new album Duende a Go Go Go! Winter 2022. Record label discussions have begun.
The new material promises to be an edgier, punkier and heavier side ofGypsy Pistoleros, whilst retaining the Flamenco Rumba heart and fully embracing their fiery flamenco/rumba passion, with their distinctive crossover of punk rock 'n' roll leanings!
On Sat 27th August they have been added to Hard Rock Hell Sleaze Fest, Sheffield 02, a main stage appearance, alongside Mike Monroe , Hardcore Superstar, etc.
They then begin a U.K headline 'The Good, The Mad & The Beautiful 2022 Tour' throughout October to accompany the single release. Guests include BLITZ, Fyresky, ransom, The Suicide Notes & Dead Hombres
They are also on the Hard Rock Hell Festival, Great Yarmouth bill on November 3rd & 4th performing on the main stage alongsideSkid Row, The Darkness & Ugly Kid Joe.
They finish the year with three Special XMas Festivals. "Saddle up Commancheros, we ride!"
