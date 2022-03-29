Halestorm Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Tour poster

Halestorm have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for an American tour that will feature special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.

The 16-city tour is set to kick off on July 8th at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit and will conclude in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 12th.

Tickets are set to go sales to the general public this Friday, April 1st at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Check the local listings for guest lineup. See all of the tour dates below:

Fri Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sun Jul 10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wed Jul 13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)

Sun Jul 17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Jul 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Fri Jul 22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)

Sat Jul 23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Mon Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jul 27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jul 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu Aug 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Aug 07 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater

Tue Aug 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Aug 12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+

