Halestorm Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Halestorm have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for an American tour that will feature special guests The Pretty Reckless, The Warning, and Lilith Czar on select dates.
The 16-city tour is set to kick off on July 8th at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit and will conclude in Portsmouth at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on August 12th.
Tickets are set to go sales to the general public this Friday, April 1st at 10AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Check the local listings for guest lineup. See all of the tour dates below:
Fri Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sun Jul 10 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue Jul 12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wed Jul 13 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 15 - Cadott, WI - RockFest (festival date)
Sun Jul 17 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Jul 19 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed Jul 20 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Fri Jul 22 - Harrington, DE - DE State Fair (festival date)
Sat Jul 23 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Mon Jul 25 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Wed Jul 27 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thu Jul 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Thu Aug 04 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 05 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sun Aug 07 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater
Tue Aug 09 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Aug 12 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion+
