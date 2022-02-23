Halestorm Premiere 'The Steeple' Video

Halestorm have released a music video for their single "The Steeple". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Back From The Dead", which will be hitting stores on May 6th.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say about the new album, "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis.

"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity." Watch the video below:

