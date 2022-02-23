Halestorm Premiere 'The Steeple' Video

Halestorm have released a music video for their single "The Steeple". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Back From The Dead", which will be hitting stores on May 6th.
Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say about the new album, "We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID). Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis.
"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity." Watch the video below:
Halestorm Share 'The Steeple' And Announce Album
Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire
Halestorm Unplug For 'Back From The Dead' And Announce Concert Stream
Halestorm 'Back From The Dead' With New Video
Peter Criss, Ace Frehley, Vinnie Vincent For Creatures Fest 2022- Screaming Trees and QOTSA's Mark Lanegan Dead At 57- Tool- more
Guns N' Roses May Release New Music This Summer Says Slash- The Who Will Unplug For Teenage Cancer Trust Show- more
Paul McCartney Got Back Tour- Y&T's Dave Meniketti Diagnosed With Cancer- Iron Maiden 'Number Of The Beast' 40th Anniversary- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Expand Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl To Release Metal Album- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon- more
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ
Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago
Beth Hart - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago