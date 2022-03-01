Halestorm have announced a string of U.S. headline dates this spring that they will be launching to promote their brand new album, "Back From The Dead", which arrives on May 6th.
The tour is set to kick off on May 10th in Billings, MT at the First Interstate Arena and will conclude on May 30th in Missoula, MT at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH has signed on as support for the shows in Billings, Casper, Wichita and Council Bluffs. Stone Temple Pilots will play the shows in Billings, Casper, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Evansville, Tulsa, Moorhead and Missoula.
Black Stone Cherry will also appear at the stops in Billings, Casper, Council Bluffs, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Evansville, Tulsa, Moorhead and Missoula. See the dates below:
5/10 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena
5/11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center
5/13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah's
5/14 Wichita, KS WAVE
5/17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
5/18 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!
5/21 St. Louis, MO Pointfest
5/22 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
5/24 Evansville, IN Ford Center
5/25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
5/28 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater
5/30 Missoula, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Halestorm Premiere 'The Steeple' Video
Halestorm Share 'The Steeple' And Announce Album
Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire
Halestorm Unplug For 'Back From The Dead' And Announce Concert Stream
Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates- Dave Lombardo Returns To Testament- Greta Van Fleet- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more
Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more
Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more
Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival
The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss
Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ