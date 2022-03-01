Halestorm Recruit Mammoth WVH, Stone Temple Pilots For Spring Dates

Halestorm have announced a string of U.S. headline dates this spring that they will be launching to promote their brand new album, "Back From The Dead", which arrives on May 6th.

The tour is set to kick off on May 10th in Billings, MT at the First Interstate Arena and will conclude on May 30th in Missoula, MT at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH has signed on as support for the shows in Billings, Casper, Wichita and Council Bluffs. Stone Temple Pilots will play the shows in Billings, Casper, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Evansville, Tulsa, Moorhead and Missoula.

Black Stone Cherry will also appear at the stops in Billings, Casper, Council Bluffs, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Evansville, Tulsa, Moorhead and Missoula. See the dates below:

5/10 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

5/11 Casper, WY Ford Wyoming Center

5/13 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Cove at Harrah's

5/14 Wichita, KS WAVE

5/17 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

5/18 Columbus, OH Kemba Live!

5/21 St. Louis, MO Pointfest

5/22 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville

5/24 Evansville, IN Ford Center

5/25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

5/28 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Amphitheater

5/30 Missoula, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater

