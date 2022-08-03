.

Hatebreed Announce Perseverance 20th Anniversary Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 08-03-2022

Hatebreed Tour poster
Tour poster

Hatebreed have announced that they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic "Perseverance" album with a special headline tour this fall.

The U.S. trek will be kicking off on October 27th in Virginia Beach, VA at Elevation 27 and will wrap up on November 20th in San Diego, CA at the House of Blues.

Bodysnatcher and Dying will open all of the dates with Gatecreeper appearing from October 27th through November 15th, and Bleeding Through joining the tour from November 17th through November 20th.

Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "I can't believe it's been 20 years since the Perseverance album hit. We're overdue for a headline tour so these shows will be ones for the ages. Show up early and support the great line up of sick bands!" See the dates below:

10/27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
11/04 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
11/05 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
11/07 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
11/09 - Lubbock, TX - Jakes Sports Cafe
11/10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theate
11/12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
11/14 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
11/15 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
11/17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/19 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
11/20 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

