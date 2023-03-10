Hear Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction Like Never Before

(FunHouse Ent) Megadeth announce that fans will now get to experience their multi-platinum Thrash Metal classic Countdown To Extinction, in full Dolby Atmos, submerging listeners in full 3D immersive sound with a new level a clarity and depth.

In addition, Countdown To Extinction is also available newly remastered from the original 1992 stereo analog mix in hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo. Both the Dolby Atmos mix and the long-awaited, remastered 1992 stereo mix are now available through digital platforms and can be heard, here.

Released in 1992 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, MEGADETH's GRAMMY nominated release, Countdown To Extinction, is the band's breakthrough album that helped catapult the band into arena status. Countdown To Extinction is another step forward in the evolution and expansion of the Thrash Metal genre Megadeth helped create.

The album was also an important benchmark in the band's career in both songwriting and music technicality as they broke new ground and thrashed their way through the height of the grunge movement to mainstream radio and the MTV generation on their own terms with tracks such as "Symphony of Destruction," "Sweating Bullets" and "Skin O' My Teeth."

In 1993, Megadeth were presented with "The Doris Day Music Award" at The Humane Society's Genesis Awards for the title track, "Countdown To Extinction," a song advocating for animal rights. Other recipients of this prestigious honor include Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Crosby & Nash.



Countdown To Extinction Tracklisting:

Skin O' My Teeth

Symphony Of Destruction

Architecture Of Aggression

Foreclosure Of A Dream

Sweating Bullets

This Was My Life

Countdown To Extinction

High Speed Dirt

Psychotron

Captive Honour

Ashes In Your Mouth

