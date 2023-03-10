Hear Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction Like Never Before

(FunHouse Ent) Megadeth announce that fans will now get to experience their multi-platinum Thrash Metal classic Countdown To Extinction, in full Dolby Atmos, submerging listeners in full 3D immersive sound with a new level a clarity and depth.
In addition, Countdown To Extinction is also available newly remastered from the original 1992 stereo analog mix in hi res 96kHz/24-bit stereo. Both the Dolby Atmos mix and the long-awaited, remastered 1992 stereo mix are now available through digital platforms and can be heard, here.
Released in 1992 and debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, MEGADETH's GRAMMY nominated release, Countdown To Extinction, is the band's breakthrough album that helped catapult the band into arena status. Countdown To Extinction is another step forward in the evolution and expansion of the Thrash Metal genre Megadeth helped create.
The album was also an important benchmark in the band's career in both songwriting and music technicality as they broke new ground and thrashed their way through the height of the grunge movement to mainstream radio and the MTV generation on their own terms with tracks such as "Symphony of Destruction," "Sweating Bullets" and "Skin O' My Teeth."
In 1993, Megadeth were presented with "The Doris Day Music Award" at The Humane Society's Genesis Awards for the title track, "Countdown To Extinction," a song advocating for animal rights. Other recipients of this prestigious honor include Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, and Crosby & Nash.
Countdown To Extinction Tracklisting:
Skin O' My Teeth
Symphony Of Destruction
Architecture Of Aggression
Foreclosure Of A Dream
Sweating Bullets
This Was My Life
Countdown To Extinction
High Speed Dirt
Psychotron
Captive Honour
Ashes In Your Mouth
Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine and Oni Crush The World Tour
Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Tonight's Rock To Remember Concert Lineup
Megadeth To Reunite With Marty Friedman For Budokan Concert Livestream
Megadeth Sued Over 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead' Cover Art
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares New Single In My Head- Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand- Yes Announce New Album- more
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Shares First Song From Debut Solo Album- Noel Gallagher Recruits The Cure's Robert Smith To Remix Pretty Boy- more
Motley Crue Hope To Continue Well Beyond the World Tour- Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer Lead Sound On Sound Lineup- more
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Cayamo 2023: First-Timers Make a Big Splash
Hear Megadeth's Countdown To Extinction Like Never Before
Train's Pat Monahan Admires Younger Music Stars
Rival Sons Deliver Bird In The Hand
Yes Announce New Album With Cut From The Stars Video
Flogging Molly Release Til The Anarchy's Restored EP
Tim McGraw Shares Title Track To New Album Standing Room Only
Queen Look Back At One Vision For The Greatest Live
Pierce The Veil Share Pass the Nirvana Live Video Ahead Of North American Tour