High on Fire Launching North American Headline tour

(Action!) High on Fire has announced additional North American headlining tour dates in support of its new LP, 'Cometh the Storm'. The GRAMMY Award-winning group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, will kick off the first leg of the 23-city tour on August 31 in Louisville, KY; the trek will include spotlight performances as part of both the Muddy Roots Festival (September 1) and NYC's Deserfest (Sept. 13). The second leg will run from October 2-12, and the third from October 26-November 2, concluding with a featured performance at Mexico City's Hipnosis Festival.
The tour will feature support from Negative Approach, Weedeater, and Exhumed in various iterations. Tickets for all dates will go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM local time.
"High on Fire legion, take shelter as the storm continues to rage!," offers the group. "We are as hungry as ever and in fine form. See you all very soon!" The just-announced tour dates are as follows:
High on Fire 'Cometh the Storm' summer/fall U.S. tour
August 31 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom^^
September 1 - Cookeville, TN @ Muddy Roots
September 3 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway*
September 5 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar*
September 6 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater*
September 7 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
September 8 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village*
September 9 - Chicago, Il @ Sleeping Village*
September 10 - Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs*
September 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club
September 12 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount
September 13 - New York City @ Desertfest
* = Negative Approach
^^ = Weedeater
October 2 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
October 4 - Dallas, TX @ The Granada Theater
October 5 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk
October 6 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
October 8 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipatina's
October 9 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
October 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
October 12 - Asheville, NC @ HalloWolfbat
(All dates with support from Weedeater)
October 26 - Seattle, WA @ Rat City Recon
October 27 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater^
October 29 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall^
October 31 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory^
November 2 - Mexico City, CDMX @ Hipnosis
^ = Exhumed
