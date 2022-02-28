Hollywood Undead Spread 'Chaos' With New Single

Single art

Hollywood Undead have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "CHAOS," which was produced by WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Bullet For My Valentine, Lil Peep).

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "'Chaos' is about getting to the end of the road, thinking you can finally rest, and realizing it's not only more chaos, but that's all there is ever gonna be. No rest for the wicked."

The song is the lead single from their forthcoming as yet unnamed studio album and the band will be releasing a Jensen Noen (Ice Nine Kills, Falling In Reverse, Asking Alexandria) directed video for the track on March 3 at 10am PT/1pm ET via YouTube. For now check out the visualizer below:

