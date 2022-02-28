.

Hollywood Undead Spread 'Chaos' With New Single

Keavin Wiggins | 02-27-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Hollywood Undead Single art
Single art

Hollywood Undead have released a visualizer video for their brand new single "CHAOS," which was produced by WZRD BLD (Lil Wayne, Bullet For My Valentine, Lil Peep).

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "'Chaos' is about getting to the end of the road, thinking you can finally rest, and realizing it's not only more chaos, but that's all there is ever gonna be. No rest for the wicked."

The song is the lead single from their forthcoming as yet unnamed studio album and the band will be releasing a Jensen Noen (Ice Nine Kills, Falling In Reverse, Asking Alexandria) directed video for the track on March 3 at 10am PT/1pm ET via YouTube. For now check out the visualizer below:

Related Stories
Hollywood Undead Spread 'Chaos' With New Single

Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Launching American Tour

Hollywood Undead 'Runaway' With Imanbek

Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory

Hollywood Undead Announce Undead Unhinged Streaming Event

News > Hollywood Undead

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang Van Halen Ready To Get Back In The Studio- Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Opening Weekend Dubbed A Flop- Robert Plant- more

Tool Releasing Deluxe Vinyl Edition of Fear Inoculum- Scorpions Stream New Album 'Rock Believer'- Brian May- more

Metallica Announce US Stadium Concerts- Mammoth WVH Perform Unreleased Song On Young Guns Tour- Dave Grohl- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Rocks Alice In Chains Classic- Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Boca de Oro Festival

The Blues: Mike Zito- Eric Gales- Ricci/Krown- Sam Moss

Hot In The City: Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Live: Allman Family Revival

Caught In The Act: Sheila E and The E-Train Live in Chicago