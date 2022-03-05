Hollywood Undead Premiere 'Chaos' Video

Hollywood Undead have premiered a music video for their brand new single "Chaos," which is the first track they have shared from their to be announced new album.
Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "For the 'Chaos' video we considered a more streamlined visual that represents the Chaos that exists all around us. Both in the present and our subconscious."
He previously said of the song, "'Chaos' is about getting to the end of the road, thinking you can finally rest, and realizing it's not only more chaos, but that's all there is ever gonna be. No rest for the wicked."
Watch the video for the WZRD BLD (Ice Nine Kills, Bullet For My Valentine, Lil Peep) produced single below:
