Horizon Theory Share 'Past Life' Video

Cover art

(CowGirlZen) Horizon Theory have released their brand new single "Past Life", along with a music video for the track. Take in the well-orchestrated mix of sound, lyrics, and vocals sitting markedly balanced, "Past Life" is a treat for the auditory hunger as it showcases excellent production from start to end.

"After a year of writing and developing our sound, we couldn't be happier with this outcome. We've worked tirelessly to create a unique yet modern sound that is full of riffs, melody, and dynamics.

"We've written this music for ourselves because we love the feeling we get while playing it, and because of that we were not confined to a box or genre. There's some rap/rock vibes, heavy metal, and modern rock moments that we were able to tie together in a way that we truly enjoy." Watch the video below:

