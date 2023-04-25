Ian Abel Band Release New Track 'Why Boston?'

(TAG) Louisville, KY Based Ian Abel Band has released his newest, blues / psychedelic rock single, "Why Boston?". Featuring the inimitable front-man's incredible guitar and vocals, "Why Boston" showcases why Ian Abel is a favorite of All Elite Wrestling and legacy pro-wrestling super star Cody Rhodes!
"'Why Boston?' Is an angry, rage fueled heartbreak song that delves into the realms of progressive and psychedelic rock. It was actually the first tune I taught Kenny Schwartz when he auditioned for the band with then powerhouse bassist, and Houston native, Corey Dozier.
"It was still a big work in progress when we brought Kenny in to audition, but Corey thought it would be a fun way to test out how quick we could gel together with a new song. Both halves of the song were fleshed out, but the brief noise section in the middle would come later as it was a byproduct of a 2+ minute, Mars Volta inspired, free jazz section that was excluded from the final recording.
"The band still activates that section live, but at the insightful questioning of Jon Graber, we thought it would be better to not add any more time to the already 4 minute song. The video is comprised of archival footage of a few iterations of the band playing it out at the Viper Room. Based off the haircuts, mainly 2018."
