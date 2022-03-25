Imagine Dragons Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Tour poster

Imagine Dragons have announced that they have added 20 additional shows with a brand new North American summer leg of their Mercury World Tour featuring special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on select dates.

The spring leg of the tour will be launching on April 10th in Victoria, BC at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and will conclude on May 4th in Montreal, QC at the Centre Bell with AVIV supporting.

The new summer leg will be kicking off on August 5th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Rice-Eccles Stadium and will wrap up on September 15th in Los Angeles, CA at the Banc of California Stadium.

ID are launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Mercury - Act 1" and tickets for the new summer leg will be going on sale next Friday, April 1st at 10AM local time. See the dates below:



Mercury World Tour Dates:

Sun Apr 10 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Wed Apr 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Fri Apr 15 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

Sun Apr 17 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Tue Apr 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Fri Apr 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sun Apr 24 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Tue Apr 26 - Quebec City, QC- Centre Videotron

Thu Apr 28 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre

Sun May 01 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

Tue May 03 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Wed May 04 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

Fri Aug 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sun Aug 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Fri Aug 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Aug 14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue Aug 16 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Thu Aug 18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Aug 20 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

Mon Aug 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Wed Aug 24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Tue Aug 30 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 01 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat Sep 03 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (no Macklemore)

Mon Sep 05 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Thu Sep 08 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Tue Sep 13 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Bones'

Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

Imagine Dragons and J.I.D Get Animated With 'Enemy'

News > Imagine Dragons