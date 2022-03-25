Imagine Dragons Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Imagine Dragons have announced that they have added 20 additional shows with a brand new North American summer leg of their Mercury World Tour featuring special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot on select dates.
The spring leg of the tour will be launching on April 10th in Victoria, BC at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre and will conclude on May 4th in Montreal, QC at the Centre Bell with AVIV supporting.
The new summer leg will be kicking off on August 5th in Salt Lake City, UT at the Rice-Eccles Stadium and will wrap up on September 15th in Los Angeles, CA at the Banc of California Stadium.
ID are launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Mercury - Act 1" and tickets for the new summer leg will be going on sale next Friday, April 1st at 10AM local time. See the dates below:
Mercury World Tour Dates:
Sun Apr 10 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Wed Apr 13 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Fri Apr 15 - Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
Sun Apr 17 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Tue Apr 19 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Fri Apr 22 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sun Apr 24 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Tue Apr 26 - Quebec City, QC- Centre Videotron
Thu Apr 28 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
Sun May 01 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
Tue May 03 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Wed May 04 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
Fri Aug 05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium
Sun Aug 07 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Fri Aug 12 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Sun Aug 14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue Aug 16 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
Thu Aug 18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Aug 20 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
Mon Aug 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Wed Aug 24 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Aug 26 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
Sun Aug 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Tue Aug 30 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 01 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat Sep 03 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (no Macklemore)
Mon Sep 05 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
Thu Sep 08 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Tue Sep 13 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium
