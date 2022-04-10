Imagine Dragons Deliver Zombie Apocalypse To Wall Street With Bones

Video still

Imagine Dragons have premiered a music video for their latest single "Bones." The song comes from their forthcoming double album "Mercury - ACTS 1 & 2" which is set for release on July 1st.

The video was directed by Jason Koenig and the synopsis says: "a zombie apocalypse plagues Wall Street, turning the trading floor into a ghoulish nightclub complete with scattered limbs, '80s fashion, and dancing undead."

The video for "Bones" made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the Paramount Times Square billboards. Watch the video for "Bones" HERE. The song is available HERE via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope.



Frontman Dan Reynolds reveals that the clip was inspired by Michael Jackson's classic 1983 "Thriller" video. "It definitely served as the inspiration for the 'Bones' video," Reynolds says.

"I've always loved that 'Thriller' was both scary and playful. I didn't know as a kid if I wanted to watch it again or not for fear of the ensuing nightmares, but I always came back for more with my eyes half-closed.

"The idea of punishing Wall Street with a zombie infection felt like an enjoyable time. And it was." Watch the video below:



Produced by Swedish duo Mattman & Robin, "Bones" is the first taste of Imagine Dragons'

Related Stories

Imagine Dragons Announce North American Summer Tour Dates

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Bones'

Robert Plant, Imagine Dragons Lead AXS Live From The Artists Den Lineup

Pearl Jam, Imagine Dragons Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

News > Imagine Dragons