Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video

Film poster

(The Oriel Company) Imagine Dragons proudly present a brand-new HULU Original Documentary film, IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS, exclusively streaming on HULU in the United States TODAY, July 14th. To celebrate the film release, the band has shared the rapturous single and standout "Believer (Live in Vegas)", available to stream everywhere now.



Heralding the film's arrival with a bang, Imagine Dragons will host the IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS, Hulu Watch Party on Roblox an unparalleled, groundbreaking virtual experience on Roblox July 15th.

This exclusive immersive digital experience marks the first-ever music documentary event on Roblox, as well as Interscope Records' first major event on the popular gaming platform. With a rich, vibrant Las Vegas-themed environment, players will embark on a journey filled with amazing battles, a massive interactive watch party, VIP experiences, and a virtual goods line, all inspired by the unique vibe and spirit of Imagine Dragons.

LIVE IN VEGAS traces GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum band's journey from humble beginnings in their native Las Vegas to headlining the biggest venue in their hometown-Allegiant Stadium-during the triumphant Mercury Tour. The film comprises candid interviews with the band as well as live concert footage from the Allegiant show on September 10, 2022. The latter notably boasts blockbuster performances of definitive smashes "Radioactive," "Demons," and "Thunder" in addition to anthems from the recent two-part opus, Mercury - Acts 1 & 2 (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope), including "Bones," "Enemy," and "Sharks." To accompany the documentary, they will also unveil IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Soundtrack Album later this month.

IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS is directed and produced by Matt Eastin and executive produced by Mac Reynolds, Turner Pope, John Janick, and Steve Berman and features band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman.

Developed through a partnership with Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a leading publisher of immersive experiences across the world's largest metaverse gaming platforms, IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS, Hulu Watch Party enables players to enter a gamified Imagine Dragons mini-world set in a fantasy version of iconic fabulous Las Vegas. The creatively-inspired space is an homage to Imagine Dragons famous hometown and the city where the documentary performance was filmed. Players collect VIP badges in order to gain access to the band's green room, which features a treasure trove of easter eggs for the discerning fan. Players also come together to jointly battle multiple boss demons based on Imagine Dragons songs, earning VIP points and climbing up the leaderboards. A countdown clock keeps the excitement building, leading to the interactive watch party on July 15th - an unprecedented social event involving three songs from the documentary performance - a first-of-its-kind musical digital experience. In this world, Imagine Dragons fans and players will be capable of thoroughly immersing themselves in a unique concert experience. Whether they choose to fight off their own demons, or shine bright and high in the watch party- there is something for everyone.

