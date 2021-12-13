Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Announce Debut U.S. Tour

Smith/Kotzen, the group featuring Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and The Winery Dogs frontman Richie Kotzen, have announced that they will be launcing their very first US tour early next year.

They are launching the trek in support of their self-titled debut album, which was released back in March. The tour is set to kick off on January 15th at the Ventura Theatre in Ventura, CA.

Adrian had this to say, "It's always been our intention to take these songs on the road and give them a good kicking about. We're delighted that we've been able to set up this tour around a very hectic 2022 schedule and we both can't wait to finally get out there and play live."



Richie added, "We're excited that we can take Smith/Kotzen to the next level and bring our music to the stage. We're still figuring out which musicians we'll be bringing with us to deliver the songs in the way we've always envisaged to give fans a dynamic live experience. We're really looking forward to this tour and we're planning to have a lot of fun!"

Jan 15 Ventura Theatre Ventura, CA

Jan 20 The Whisky A Go-Go Los Angeles, CA

Jan 22 Count's Vamp'd Las Vegas, NV

Jan 23 Brick By Brick San Diego, CA

Jan 26 Goldfield Trading Post Roseville, CA

Jan 27 The Siren Morro Bay, CA

