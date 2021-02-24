Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Smith/Kotzen have released a music video for their new track "Scars". The song is the second single from the project's self-titled debut album, which is set for release on March 26th.

The band was formed by legendary Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen. As well as the pair co-writing, co-producing and sharing guitars and vocals, Richie also plays bass and drums on the track.

Richie had this to say about the song, "I remember 'Scars' being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging.

"This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us." Watch the video below:

