.

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-24-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Smith Kotzen

Smith/Kotzen have released a music video for their new track "Scars". The song is the second single from the project's self-titled debut album, which is set for release on March 26th.

The band was formed by legendary Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen. As well as the pair co-writing, co-producing and sharing guitars and vocals, Richie also plays bass and drums on the track.

Richie had this to say about the song, "I remember 'Scars' being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging.

"This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song

News > Smith Kotzen



advertisement
Day In Rock

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo- Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure- The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'- Dave Mustaine- more

Reviews

On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

advertisement
Latest News

Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics

Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label

Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35

Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video

Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo

Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure

The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson