Smith/Kotzen have released a music video for their new track "Scars". The song is the second single from the project's self-titled debut album, which is set for release on March 26th.
The band was formed by legendary Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen. As well as the pair co-writing, co-producing and sharing guitars and vocals, Richie also plays bass and drums on the track.
Richie had this to say about the song, "I remember 'Scars' being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging.
"This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us." Watch the video below:
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Announce Album
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen Share New Song
Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo- Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure- The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'- Dave Mustaine- more
On The Record: Frankie Goes to Hollywood
Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition
Paul McCartney To Tell His Story With His Lyrics
Rival Sons Reissuing Early Recordings Through Their New Label
Deez Nuts and I Killed The Prom Queen's Sean Kennedy Dead At 35
Iron Maiden Offshoot Smith/Kotzen Release 'Scars' Video
Axl Rose Gets Animated For Scooby-Do Cameo
Former Journey Star Deen Castronovo To Have Spinal Procedure
The Offspring Stream 'Let The Bad Times Roll'
Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson