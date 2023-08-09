(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing a recap video of the European leg of The Future Past Tour. The series - which opened in Ljubljana, Slovenia in late May - wrapped up with an appearance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival on August 4.
The 2023 trek highlights material from the iconic UK band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", as well as their classic 1986 album "Somewhere In Time".
"Thank you Europe!," says the group. "We're not quite finished for 2023 though..." Find out where the band will be playing next and watch the tour recap video package here.
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke
Iron Maiden Awarded UK Gold Album For Senjutsu
Iron Maiden share Video Of Guitarist Dave Murray's Touring Rig Rundown
Iron Maiden Frontman Does Not Want Rock Hall Induction
Guns N' Roses North American Kickoff- Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version- Iron Maiden- more
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Four Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Reignite World Tour with North American Kickoff
Pendulum And Bullet For My Valentine's Matt Tuck Go Heavy With New 'Halo' Version
Iron Maiden Recap Euro The Future Past Tour
Taproot Share New Song and Reveal Album art
Night Ranger Announce '40 Years and a Night with Contemporary Youth Orchestra'
Peter Frampton Streams Video Of Baby I Love Your Way From Royal Albert Hall Performance
Broadside Team With Josh Roberts For 'Bang'
Singled Out: Nature Loves Courage's Dismantle