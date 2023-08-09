.

Iron Maiden Recap Euro The Future Past Tour

Bruce Henne | 08-09-2023

Iron Maiden News Tour poster August 09, 2023
Tour poster

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing a recap video of the European leg of The Future Past Tour. The series - which opened in Ljubljana, Slovenia in late May - wrapped up with an appearance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival on August 4.

The 2023 trek highlights material from the iconic UK band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", as well as their classic 1986 album "Somewhere In Time".

"Thank you Europe!," says the group. "We're not quite finished for 2023 though..." Find out where the band will be playing next and watch the tour recap video package here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
