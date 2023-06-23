Iron Maiden share Video Of Guitarist Dave Murray's Touring Rig Rundown

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden is sharing a video rundown of the rig used by guitarist Dave Murray on the group's 2023 tour. "Here's a very nice piece of #KillerKontent for all you guitar nerds out there," says the band.

Guitar tech Colin Price gives viewers a behind the scenes look at the guitars and companion gear used by Murray on The Future Past tour, which features previously-unperformed songs from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", along with a focus on 1986's "Somewhere In Time" record, plus other classic cuts.

"We've decided to revisit 'Somewhere In Time' as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years," explained Steve Harris last fall. "They were based on our 80's concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour (blame the manager!!). We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like!

"It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on 'Senjutsu', it's been a long wait! 2023 is going to be an exciting time and we're really looking forward to seeing everyone again in the UK, Ireland and around Europe."

Iron Maiden will continue the tour in the next week with shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

Watch a behind the scenes look at Dave Murray's live gear here.

