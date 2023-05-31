Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit

(hennemusic) Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden can be seen in a new video giving fans a guided tour of his live drum kit as seen on the newly-launched Future Past Tour.

The series - which opened in Ljubljana, Slovenia on May 28 - highlights material from the band's most recent studio album, "Senjutsu", and 1986's "Somewhere In Time".

The iconic metal group will play across Europe all summer, mixing headline dates with appearances at festivals like Sweden Rock, France's Hellfest and Italy's Return Of The Gods event, before wrapping things up at Wacken Open Air in early August.

Ahead of a set at California's Power Trip Festival in the fall, Iron Maiden will play some dates in Western Canada, including stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

"As a prelude to our appearance at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, CA in October we're delighted to bring our Future Past shows to our fans in Western Canada," says manager Rod Smallwood. "It's been quite a few years since we were last there and audiences are always terrific. We look forward to seeing you all again."

Watch Nicko's guided tour of the new drum kit here.

