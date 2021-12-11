Jack White Announces North American Tour

Fear Of The Dawn album cover art

(hennemusic) Jack White has announced dates for a 2022 North American tour. Billed as The Supply Chain Issues Tour, the series will launch in April in sync with the April 8 release of White's next album, "Fear Of The Dawn", with the first leg wrapping up in Colorado in mid-June.

The guitarist will then release a second album, "Entering Heaven Alive", in late July before returning to the road in August for a summer run of amphitheaters.

The prolific White has been writing and recording music throughout the entirety of the past several years, resulting in two entirely distinctive albums, with each defined by different inspirations, different themes and different moods.

White will release both projects in a number of vinyl options, including five limited edition variants, alongside digital and CD editions. Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to first presale tickets beginning Monday, December 13 at 10am local time, while a Citi cardmembers presale will run from Tuesday, December 14 at 10am local time until Thursday, December 16 at 10pm local time; general public tickets will go on sale at 10am local time on Friday, December 17. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Jack White Shares Video And Announces Two New Albums

Jack White Returns Brand New Song 'Taking Me Back'

Jack White Streaming Song From New Live Package

Jack White Tributes Eddie Van Halen On SNL

News > Jack White