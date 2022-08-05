Jack White Debuts On Top Of Album Chart For Fifth Straight Time

(Big Hassle Media) Jack White's second solo album of 2022 "Entering Heaven Alive" has debuted at #9 on the Billboard Top 200, giving White his second top 10 album debut of 2022.
The new record has also topped six different charts upon its release - #1 "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Americana/Folk Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Top Rock And Alternative Albums," "Vinyl Albums," and "Tastemaker Albums."
This marks the fifth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new Jack White solo release. Internationally, "Entering Heaven Alive" debuted at #4 in the UK, #4 in Germany, #3 in Switzerland, #11 in Belgium, #6 in Ireland, and #9 in the Netherlands. The album also debuted at #2 on the UK Physical Album chart.
White has also released a lyric video for "A Tip From You To Me" - the latest and third single from "Entering Heaven Alive". Watch it below:
