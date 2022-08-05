Jack White Debuts On Top Of Album Chart For Fifth Straight Time

Album art

(Big Hassle Media) Jack White's second solo album of 2022 "Entering Heaven Alive" has debuted at #9 on the Billboard Top 200, giving White his second top 10 album debut of 2022.

The new record has also topped six different charts upon its release - #1 "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Americana/Folk Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Top Rock And Alternative Albums," "Vinyl Albums," and "Tastemaker Albums."

This marks the fifth consecutive debut atop the "Top Alternative Albums" and "Top Rock Albums" charts for a new Jack White solo release. Internationally, "Entering Heaven Alive" debuted at #4 in the UK, #4 in Germany, #3 in Switzerland, #11 in Belgium, #6 in Ireland, and #9 in the Netherlands. The album also debuted at #2 on the UK Physical Album chart.

White has also released a lyric video for "A Tip From You To Me" - the latest and third single from "Entering Heaven Alive". Watch it below:

Related Stories

Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show

Jack White Rocks The Late Show To Celebrate Entering Heaven Alive

Jack White Announces In Store Appearance For Entering Heaven Alive Release

Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival

Jack White Music and Merch

News > Jack White