Jack White Shares 'Fear Of The Dawn' Video

02-11-2022

Jack White Video still
Video still

(Big Hassle) Jack White has shared a music video for his brand new song "Fear Of The Dawn," which is the title track from his first album to be released in 2022.

"Fear Of The Dawn" is the b-side to White's recently-released "Love Is Selfish," which appears on White's second album of the year, Entering Heaven Alive.

"Love Is Selfish" b/w "Fear Of The Dawn" limited edition tri-color 7" will be available exclusively at Third Man Records Nashville & Cass Corridor Detroit this Saturday, February 12, as well as at Third Man London on Saturday, February 19. Watch the video below:

